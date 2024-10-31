Maharashtra polls: Pimpri set for a contest between the two NCPs

The reserved constituency of Pimpri is set for a contest between the two Nationalist Congress Parties (NCPs) – one led by Ajit Pawar which is part of the Mahayuti alliance; and the other led by Sharad Pawar which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The (Ajit Pawar-led) NCP has renominated sitting MLA Anna Bansode who is contesting for the fourth time while the NCP (SP) is fielding former corporator Sulakshna Shilwant as its candidate. Bansode, who in 2009 won from Pimpri as a NCP (undivided) candidate lost by a narrow margin to Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate Gautam Chabukswar in 2014 only to regain the seat in 2019 defeating Chabukswar by 16,856 votes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shilwant, a former corporator from the Sant Tukaram Nagar-Kasarwadi area, joined the NCP (SP) after the original NCP split last year. Known locally in Vallabh Nagar and Kasarwadi, Shilwant is focusing on her strong community ties in her first assembly race.

Constituency challenges and voter concerns

Pimpri constituency, known for its high concentration of slums, represents a cross-section of society from labourers to businesspeople. Despite an independent commissionerate in Pimpri-Chinchwad, serious crime remains an area of concern. Traffic congestion, pollution, inadequate drinking water, and poor drainage add to the residents’ grievances.

Shashank Desai, a local, cited traffic chaos and pollution as top concerns. “Development has cut down green cover, raising temperatures. Additionally, drainage and water issues continue to affect residents,” he said.

Ganesh Patil, another resident, stressed the need to curb rising crime. “Citizens feel unsafe due to increasing murders, thefts, and open drinking. Traffic congestion, poor roads, and insufficient healthcare also require urgent attention,” he said.

Promises and plans: Bansode Vs. Shilwant

Bansode has highlighted his work, including securing metro approval for the Pimpri-Nigdi route with an additional station at Nigdi, and developing two major roads on the Mumbai-Pune highway to alleviate traffic. “We are beautifying stretches from Pimpri to Dapodi and Dapodi to Nigdi; addressing water supply through new pipeline projects; and have initiated 72 SRA projects for slum rehabilitation,” he claimed.

For the economically disadvantaged residents, Bansode has pointed to free textbooks for students and bridal trousseaus provided to 700 poor families over the past decade. “I take pride in serving the people, especially the needy and middle class, and I’m committed to resolving issues in the slums if re-elected,” he said.

Shilwant, however, has emphasised strengthening police resources to curb serious crime. She advocates police recruitment aligned with population needs, enhanced medical facilities through government support for YCM, and greater regulation of private hospitals. “We need a dedicated cancer hospital and improvements to the ESI Hospital in Mohan Nagar,” she added.

Shilwant’s agenda includes controlling fees in unaided schools, ensuring timely RTE admissions, and tackling unemployment by fostering entrepreneurship among the youth. For slum residents, she has pledged efforts to secure 500 square foot homes in the rehabilitation process. “Empowering women, advancing the Pawna River project, and addressing traffic and community issues are my priorities,” she stated.

Pimpri constituency voter statistics

Male voters: 202,478

Female voters: 185,356

Transgenders: 34

Total Voters: 387,868