Maharashtra public health department exam candidates worried over centre allocation

PUNE Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra public health department exam scheduled on October 24 are now facing issues with respect to the allocation of exam centres. Many candidates have received exam centres in two different districts for two separate papers which are scheduled on the same day.

Speaking about his grievances, Harshal Thakare, an interested candidate, said that he had applied for the Akola division but instead got a centre at Nashik division.

“My centre should have been in the Akola division, but instead I’ll have to go to Nashik as my centre is there. Many students are reporting this issue. There were clear instructions that the centre will be allocated where the candidate has applied for the exam. Then why this inconvenience for candidates. Many candidates have got the morning centre at Sholapur and the evening paper at Pune. How can one candidate travel to two different districts in one single day for attempting paper,” said Thakare.

Another candidate, Nikhil Shinde, who applied for the Akola division said we were allowed to fill different divisions for different positions.

“However, now we cannot reach another centre or appear for the examination. We were initially allowed to fill the form but now as the admit cards have come it is not possible for us to give the exam,” said Shinde.

Anant Datar, an aspirant who applied for the Pune division, has received Ahmednagar as his exam centre.

“The department had clearly instructed that allocation of centres will be reserved by them. Under this, I have received the centre as Ahmednagar which I think is fine. I am from Aurangabad and either way, Ahmednagar is closer than Pune,” said Datar.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Students Rights’ activist Mahesh Bade said that candidates have opted for two centres that are nearby.

“Candidates have opted for two centres which would be nearby. However, the two centres allocated on the admit card are far away which is causing distress to candidates. The choice of centres lies with the candidates and should be allowed to get the centre they choose,” said Bade.