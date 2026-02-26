Maharashtra recorded 1,097 measles–rubella cases in 2025, officials urge vaccination

Pune: Maharashtra reported 1,097 confirmed cases of measles and rubella in 2025, underscoring persistent gaps in immunisation coverage and early disease detection, according to the state health department’s vaccine-preventable disease surveillance report. Dehradun: Over 32 lakh children will be immunized free of cost under a special Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign in Uttarakhand/Pic by Vinay Santosh Kumar/HT Photo (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The state witnessed a sharp spike in cases, with 866 confirmed measles and 231 rubella cases reported in 2025. Measles cases in Maharashtra rose sharply from 316 in 2024 to 866 in 2025, which is a 174% rise, indicating renewed outbreaks after a temporary decline.

In 2025, a total of 9,567 suspected cases were tested for measles and rubella (MR) infection, and 1,097 were confirmed positive cases. The highest surge was seen in 2023, with 2,930 measles cases, followed by 2,376 cases in 2022, largely linked to disruptions in routine vaccination during the Covid-19 period. Cases declined significantly in 2024 (316) but rose again to 866 in 2025, indicating continued vulnerability in some districts. However, Rubella cases remained comparatively lower but consistent, with 231 cases reported in 2025, compared to 211 in 2024 and 276 in 2023.

As per officials, as many as 27 measles outbreaks and one rubella outbreak were reported across different parts of the state in 2025. Measles outbreaks were reported from several districts, including Nashik, Thane, Jalgaon, Dhule, Beed and Dharashiv, while only one rubella outbreak was reported in Navi Mumbai.

The data shows that Beed district reported 199 measles cases, the highest number of measles cases in the state, followed by Dhule with 68 cases and Greater Mumbai with 67 cases, respectively. Similarly, Greater Mumbai reported 25 the highest number of rubella cases, followed by 14 cases in Beed and 11 cases in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, respectively.

Health officials attributed the outbreaks largely to pockets of low immunisation, delayed vaccination and gaps in coverage linked to migration. “Measles spreads extremely fast in unvaccinated communities. Even a small decline in routine immunisation can trigger outbreaks,” said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, State Family Welfare Bureau, Maharashtra.

Previously, the state reported measles outbreaks in July last year in ashram schools in Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon. Following this, the department intensified surveillance in affected talukas and villages and extended vaccination beyond the usual under-five age group. Children up to 15 years of age in ashram schools and madrasas were vaccinated as part of containment measures.

Subsequently, the state launched a special vaccination campaign across all aided and unaided ashram schools between September and October 10, during which over 4.44 lakh children were vaccinated, officials said.

Dr Sharad Agarkhedkar, head of paediatrics and neonatology at Lopmudra Hospitals, said, “Measles is not a mild childhood illness, as many believe. We are seeing children with serious complications simply because routine vaccination was delayed or missed. Two doses of the MR vaccine provide strong protection, and parents must ensure timely immunisation to prevent avoidable hospitalisations and complications,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation, said Pune had seen a sharp decline in MR cases. “Pune is moving closer to the state and national goal of achieving MR-free status by 2026. Last year, we achieved 99% coverage of the eligible population. In 2025, Pune reported only two rubella cases and five measles cases,” he said.

Measles causes symptoms such as high fever, rash, cough and red eyes, and can lead to life-threatening complications. Rubella, though usually mild, poses serious risks during pregnancy and can result in miscarriage or congenital rubella syndrome.