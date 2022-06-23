Maharashtra reports six more cases of BA.5

PUNE According to the latest report of BJ Medical College, Pune and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Maharashtra has reported six patients of BA.5 variant on Wednesday.

Of the six cases, five are from Pune and one is from Nagpur. Out of the cases, three are among age group of 20 years to 35 years while other 3 are above 50 years of age.

These patients were found Covid positive between June 3 and June 12. They have recovered and were isolated at home.

With this the total tally of BA.4 & BA.5 variant cases found in state goes to 25. Pune has reported 15 cases so far followed by Mumbai with 5 case, Nagpur 3 and Thane 2.