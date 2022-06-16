Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra sugar industry helps ease power shortage
pune news

Maharashtra sugar industry helps ease power shortage

As per data released by the sugar commissionerate on Tuesday, the sugar industry generated as many as 675.57 crore units of power during the 2020-21 crushing season
Sugar mills in Maharashtra generated as many as 675.57 crore units of power from their co-generation plants and earned Rs2,428 crore by selling electricity. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Sugar mills in Maharashtra generated as many as 675.57 crore units of power from their co-generation plants and earned Rs2,428 crore by selling electricity. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE While the state was facing a shortage of coal and consequently power outages during the summer season, it was the sugar industry which came to the state’s rescue. Sugar mills in Maharashtra generated as many as 675.57 crore units of power from their co-generation plants and earned Rs2,428 crore by selling electricity.

Maharashtra sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The sugar industry in Maharashtra is carrying out diversification and earning money from different sources. It is helping get good rates for the sugarcane farmers.”

Gaikwad said, “By selling 384.30 crore power units, sugar factories got revenue of Rs2428.78 crore.”

As per data released by the sugar commissionerate on Tuesday, the sugar industry generated as many as 675.57 crore units of power during the 2020-21 crushing season, out of which 384.30 units were sold to the power grid while the remaining 212.99 crore units were consumed by the factories themselves. As factories used power generated by themselves, this also helped bring down the burden on state electricity.

According to Gaikwad, the sugar industry which includes cooperative and private sugar factories has created the capacity to generate 2,254 MW power from various co-generation units. A total of 122 sugar factories have either set up or are in the process of setting up co-generation plants in the state.

Recently, while addressing a sugar conference at the Vasant Dada Sugar Institute, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said, “Many private companies are coming out with solar projects. The solar companies are asking sugar factories if they can erect solar panels atop the sugar factory units. The solar companies are not only bearing the capital costs but also sharing revenue with the sugar factories by selling solar energy.”

Box

Sugar factories generating power and earning additional income, 2020-21 data

A total 122 sugar factories have set up co-generation plants

Total power generation- 675.557 crore units

Electricity sold - 384.30 crore units

Electricity consumed by factories itself- 212.99 crore units

Total income earned by factories by selling electricity- Rs2,428.78 crore

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out