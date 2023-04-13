King of fruits takes sea route to foreign lands, shore benefits for Maharashtra farmers

Riding on the success story of export of mangoes by sea to the US last year from the state, the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) has taken steps to replicate it.

Mangoes produced in the state are packed in boxes and exported by sea to the U.S., Japan and Australia. (HT PHOTO)

MSAMB facilities are linked with registered farmers and warehouses giving importers assurance about quality of mangoes and increase exports.

For the latest consignment of the fruit, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has joined hands with the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) with Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board deputy general manager Bhaskar Patil and other officers providing assistance.

“MSAMB has provided facilities for the export of mangoes produced in the state in this season to reach the market of developed countries. The first consignment was sent to Japan on April 8 and to the US n April 11,” said Deepak Shinde, executive director, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board.

“The fruit exported by sea to the US, Japan and Australia this year follows all world standards. The export facilities are used by other developed countries like Korea, European nations, New Zealand, Malaysia and Argentina etc. Mango exporters and farmers are also getting better rates for their crop,” Shinde said.

According to MSAMB, 1.1 metric tonne of Keshar and Baiganpalli varieties was sent from its vapour heat treatment facility at Vashi, Navi Mumbai on April 8. On April 11, 6.5 metric tonnes from the board’s radiation facility at Vashi was sent to Japan. The first consignment of tonnes of Alponso, Keshar and Baganpalli mangoes was exported to the US also.

“According to the criteria of importing countries such as Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, European nations and Russia, the fruit should undergo vapour heat treatment before export to eliminate infestation of fruit fly. MSAMB’s state-of-the-art facility covers this part. Japan, since last year, has allowed import of mangoes without sending their inspectors and the processing and validating is carried out by the inspectors of nodal body National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) under the agriculture ministry,” said Shinde.

The importing countries make it mandatory for irradiation process to eliminate coccidae and other insects in mangoes. The fruit is exposed to low doses of gamma rays to kill pests.

“The irradiation facility centre at Vashi is set up in collaboration with the National Agricultural Development Scheme and APEDA as per the demand of exporters through Agriculture Marketing Board. Cobalt-60 beams are used for irradiation at the facility. It is a heat and chemical-free process that does not change the basic properties of the fruit,” Shinde said.