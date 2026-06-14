Maharashtra’s ‘Soccer City’: Football fever grips Kolhapur as World Cup kicks off

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway, football fever has swept through Kolhapur, a city that proudly carries the title of Maharashtra’s “Soccer City”. Giant cut-outs of football icons, colourful banners, national flags and posters of global stars adorn the city, reflecting a football culture deeply rooted in its identity. (HT PHOTO)

From bustling markets and residential neighbourhoods to major roads and public squares, Kolhapur has transformed into a vibrant celebration of the popular game. Giant cut-outs of football icons, colourful banners, national flags and posters of global stars adorn the city, reflecting a football culture deeply rooted in its identity.

Prominent junctions and chowks feature towering cut-outs of football legends such as Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Areas, including Shivaji Peth, Mangalwar Peth, Guruwar Peth and Shukrawar Peth, are decorated with banners bearing messages like “Messi Fans”, “One Last Dance”, “Kattar Neymar Samarthak”, “Cristiano Fans”, “CR7”, “Brazil” and “The GOAT World Champion”.

The decorations have become a major attraction for residents and visitors alike. People are stopping to take photographs, discuss their favourite teams and predict the global tournament’s outcome. With flags fluttering from buildings and posters lining street corners, parts of the city resemble football-loving nations aiming for the World Cup.

For Kolhapur’s football fraternity, the World Cup is more than a global sporting spectacle. It reinforces the city’s longstanding connection with the sport and inspires a new generation of players.

The roots

“Kolhapur is known as the soccer capital of Maharashtra. The city has produced several talented footballers over the years, and events like the FIFA World Cup play a major role in inspiring the next generation. Young players closely observe the tactics, fitness levels and skills of international stars. It becomes a learning experience and encourages them to dream big,” said football coach Abhijit Vanire.

According to Vanire, the excitement extends beyond fans. Football academies, coaching centres and clubs across the city have begun organising special screenings, discussions and football-related activities around the tournament.

“The World Cup provides coaches with an opportunity to teach youngsters about teamwork, discipline and the technical aspects of the game,” he said.

The enthusiasm is rooted in a footballing legacy that few cities in Maharashtra can match. Kolhapur has long been recognised as one of the state’s strongest football centres and has consistently produced players who have represented teams at local, state and national levels.

The facility

Today, the city is home to more than 120 football clubs, collectively nurturing nearly 1,500 players. Football grounds across Kolhapur remain active throughout the year, with tournaments and local leagues attracting significant participation and crowds.

Adding to its rich football history is the Jamadar Club, regarded as the second-oldest commercial football club in India. Founded in 1928, the club predates the inaugural FIFA World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930 and remains a symbol of Kolhapur’s enduring football heritage.

For longtime followers of the sport, the World Cup is a reminder of the city’s unique sporting culture.

“I have been following football for more than three decades, and I have never seen the enthusiasm in Kolhapur fade. Every World Cup brings the city together. Whether someone supports Argentina, Brazil, Portugal or France, everyone celebrates the sport. It is a unique culture that has been passed down from one generation to the next,” said football enthusiast Pavan Salunkhe.

Youth appeal

Young players, too, view the tournament as a source of inspiration.

“When you see the entire city decorated with flags and posters of football legends, it motivates players like us even more. We want to represent Kolhapur and Maharashtra at higher levels one day. Watching the best footballers in the world compete reminds us of the standards we need to achieve,” said Rohit Desai, a midfielder with Vetal Talim Football Club.

As the World Cup unfolds, Kolhapur’s streets are likely to witness late-night gatherings, friendly rivalries and celebrations following every major result. In a city where football is woven into the social fabric, the tournament is not merely a sporting event but a festival that unites generations of fans.

For thousands of football lovers in Kolhapur, the FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to celebrate a game that has long been at the heart of the city’s identity.