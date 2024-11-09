Maharshatra polls: Sunil Tingre denies claim as Supriya Sule says he served notice to Sharad Pawar

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule criticised NCP Member of Legislative Assembly Sunil Tingre from Wadgaonsheri for allegedly serving a legal notice to Sharad Pawar in connection with the Porsche car accident case, Tingre denied the claim. He clarified that no notice had been issued to Pawar, although notices had been sent to three opposition parties, urging them not to link him to the case. During a rally at Wadgaonsheri on Friday in support of NCP (SP) candidate Bapu Pathare, Sule said, in the last election, the man who received AB forms from our party signed by Sharad Pawar sent a notice to Pawar Saheb, threatening to drag him to court over defamation in the Porsche accident case. (HT FILE)

On May 19 this year, a 17-year-old allegedly driving a luxury car in Kalyaninagar hit a bike, killing two young riders. Following the accident, Tingre was accused of rushing to the police station to protect the juvenile and allegedly attempting to influence the investigation.

During a rally at Wadgaonsheri on Friday in support of NCP (SP) candidate Bapu Pathare, Sule said, “In the last election, the man who received AB forms from our party signed by Sharad Pawar sent a notice to Pawar Saheb, threatening to drag him to court over defamation in the Porsche accident case.”

Without directly naming Tingre, Sule questioned, “Pawar Saheb did not care about notices from the Enforcement Directorate; do you think he will be bothered by this?” She noted that her party would investigate the matter, mentioning that Tingre had allegedly sent the notice through his lawyers.

Sule advised her party’s candidate to prioritise helping injured individuals at the hospital in case of an accident in his constituency, rather than going to the police station.

Refuting Sule’s allegations, Tingre said, “I have not sent any notice to Pawar Saheb. Some MVA leaders made baseless accusations against me, so I issued a general notice to their parties to prevent misinformation. I am contesting elections, and this is merely to stop false narratives from spreading.”

On Saturday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar addressed the controversy, stating that attempts to create “fake narratives” would increase as elections draw closer. “Some people are misleading the public. I spoke with Sunil (Tingre), and he confirmed he did not send any notice to Pawar Saheb. Similar rumours spread about Bhujbal Saheb’s statement in a book, which he clarified was untrue. This will likely happen more in the next 8-10 days, but people shouldn’t fall for it,” Ajit said.

Recently, Ajit disclosed at a public speech that Tingre had been questioned by the police. “Sunil (Tingre) faced a three to four-hour inquiry and explained he had no connection to the case. Nevertheless, some are trying to implicate him,” he said.

The Pune city police confirmed Tingre’s involvement in their inquiry regarding the Porsche accident. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Yes, we have conducted inquiries with everyone directly or indirectly associated with the Porsche car case, including MLA Sunil Tingre.”