Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Nidhi to file case against Bhide

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2023 12:41 AM IST

PUNE: The Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, which has an office in Pune, plans to file a case against Sambhaji Bhide aka Manohar Bhide for his comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, which has an office in Pune, plans to file a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his comments against Mahatma Gandhi (in pic). (HT FILE)
Kumar Saptarshi, president of Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and founder of Yuvak Kranti Dal, said, “Bhide is always making statements that disturb the society. We have started preparations to file a case against him in the high court.”

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, who is one of the trustees of Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, had condemned Bhide earlier for his comments.

Saptarshi said, “By passing comments against Mahatma Gandhi, Bhide has insulted both Gandhi and the nation. It is part of the right-wing’s plan to defame national heroes. They are trying to spread the wrong history.”

Saptarshi said that as opposition parties have formed a coalition, the RSS and BJP are trying to divert the citizens’ attention and increase tension in the community.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
