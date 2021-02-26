Main entrance gate at Pune railway station opened, passengers relieved

Passengers will find it easy to travel through the Pune railway station as the railway division has opened the main entrance gate through the ramp which was closed since lockdown last year.

HT reported about the issue on January 31, as daily thousands of passengers were facing difficulties to enter the station premises in order to board the train.

Due to the countrywide lockdown, the passenger train operations were stopped, then gradually in the unlock process train operations started and now it is increasing.

As the entrance was barricaded, there was huge traffic congestion and jams seen outside the Pune railway station main chowk daily. The passengers and commuters in the area were repeatedly demanding that the main entrance gate be opened up immediately.

“The entrance gate was closed from the ramp entry gate earlier, as the number of passengers was less. Now, the passenger movement has also increased and after taking a review of the increasing train operations and passenger footfall this entry gate has been opened for the public now,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 200 trains were in operation from Pune railway station daily with more than two lakh passengers traveling.

After the unlocking process, train operations resumed from May 2020, slowly the number of train operations started increasing from the Pune railway station.

At present, around 100 train operations are undertaken daily with over 40,000 passengers traveling from the Pune railway station.

The Pune railway administration has made an entrance for the train boarding passengers from the front side of the station, where the main entrance gate with a ramp road is located.

Now as it has opened, passengers can directly go inside the station premises without congestion, earlier they had to enter the station premises from two small entry gates for vehicles. The arriving passengers left the station premises from the second exit gate which is on the other side of the station towards Raja Bahadur Mill Road.

“As the main entrance gate from the ramp road is now opened for passengers, we are relieved. I missed the train once due to the traffic jam on this road stretch, as the gate was closed, and long queues of vehicles were stranded. Now, vehicles coming to drop passengers easily go from this gate straight inside the station and other vehicles go from the road,” said Niranjan Waghmare, a passenger who regularly travels to Mumbai by train for his business-related work.