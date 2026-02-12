Man, 61, dies after being set ablaze by son

A 61-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday after allegedly being set on fire by his son following a domestic dispute in the Sinhagad Road area on February 7. Police said the incident occurred at around 5:30pm at a house near Dandekar Bridge (Survey no 130) on Sinhagad Road. The deceased, identified as Ravindra Bhalerao was undergoing treatment at a hospital when he passed away. Parvati police station officers, where a case has been registered, said both father and son were carpenters and used to have frequent arguments over the latter’s alcohol addiction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Saturday last week, a heated argument broke out between them again after which the son, in a fit of rage, allegedly took out patrol from his motorcycle, poured it on his father, and set him ablaze.

Subhash Mahale, assistant police inspector at Parvati police station, said, “The father was upset about his son’s alcohol addiction and both used to frequently argue over it. On Saturday, the accused poured petrol on his father and set him ablaze.The father sustained 50-55% burn injuries and died on Wednesday at the hospital.”

A case has been registered at Parvati police station under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said no arrest has been made so far, and the viscera has been reserved for further investigation.