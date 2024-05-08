Man arrested for demanding money for manipulating EVMs 

A man was arrested for demanding ₹2.5 crore from opposition leader Ambadas Danve for manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Sambhajinagar, police said. As per the complaint filed by Ambadas Danve, leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, he was contacted by the accused and demanded ₹ 2.5 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Maruti Dhakne from Ahmednagar district.

As per the complaint filed by Ambadas Danve, leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, he was contacted by the accused and demanded ₹2.5 crore to manipulate all EVM machines in Sambhajinagar district.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Danve immediately approached the police station and lodged a police complaint against the accused. Acting swiftly, Sambhajinagar police laid the trap for the accused and arrested him while accepting ₹1 lakh as a token amount.

The Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a three-cornered fight between sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiaz Jaleel from AIMIM, Chandrakant Khaire from Shiv Sena (UBT) and State cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre from Shiv Sena.