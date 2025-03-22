Menu Explore
Man arrested for extortion attempt; threatened to leak obscene video of previous employer’s son

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The police investigation revealed that Kambale was under financial strain and had a burden of bank loans to be repaid

The Sinhagad Road police have arrested a man for attempting to extort 25 lakh from his previous employer – president of an educational institute – by threatening to leak an obscene video of the latter’s son.

According to police officials, Kambale was formerly an employee of the institute where he handled computer and CCTV camera systems of the institute before leaving the job during the Covid-19 pandemic. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police officials, Kambale was formerly an employee of the institute where he handled computer and CCTV camera systems of the institute before leaving the job during the Covid-19 pandemic. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Thursday wherein the president of a prominent education institute, filed a complaint at Sinhagad Road police station. The accused, Sudarshan Kambale, was arrested by the police on the same day.

According to police officials, Kambale was formerly an employee of the institute where he handled computer and CCTV camera systems of the institute before leaving the job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police investigation revealed that Kambale was under financial strain and had a burden of bank loans to be repaid. In dire need of money, he hatched a plan to blackmail the man by threatening to leak an obscene video of the latter’s son. Accordingly on Thursday, Kambale called him, threatening to leak an obscene video of the latter’s son if the latter refused to cough up 25 lakh.

Dilip Daigade, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station, said, “Prima facie, it seems that the accused does not have any such videos. In desperate need of money, he might have hatched the plan to try and extort money from his previous employer. As of now, we have not found any obscene videos in his possession.’’

The authorities are now investigating whether the accused has any accomplices and whether similar extortion attempts were made in the past. He has been booked under section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

