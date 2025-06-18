Man arrested for house break-in; 150 cases solved

Pune: The Kondhwa police have arrested a man involved in more than 150 housebreak-ins and robbery cases reported across the city. The police had filed a housebreaking case reported during the night of June 3 and June 4 where the accused stole 21 tola of gold ornaments from a locked flat in Kondhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Arjunsingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 47, of Manjarigaon in Hadapsar.

The police had filed a housebreaking case reported during the night of June 3 and June 4 where the accused stole 21 tola of gold ornaments from a locked flat in Kondhwa. He also stole the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at the housing society.

Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5, said, “We formed two teams and analysed more than 100 CCTV camera footages in five days to ascertain the identity of accused.”

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was visiting his residence in Manjarigaon, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Police recovered 40 grams of gold necklace, 20 grams of gold chain, and a motorcycle used in the crime totally worth ₹3.40 lakh. The accused confessed of his involvement in more than 150 house break-ins reported in Pune city and adjoining areas.

Kondhwa police have filed a case under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).