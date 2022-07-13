Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken ₹16,000 advance from each one.
As per the complaint, who is a supplier of lifts, Shah called the complainant and pretended that he is an administrative officer at a hospital in Talegoan, and the hospital wants to install a lift. He asked the complainant to send a quotation and all necessary details by mail. After a few days, the accused called the complainant and said the tender was passed and he has to deposit ₹56,400. After the payment was made by the complainant, Shah failed to install the lift.
Police inspector at Band Garden police station, Ashwini Satpute, said, “As per the complaint, we have collected call details, banking details and mail ID of the accused and arrested him on Monday from Karegoan in Shirur.”
After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost ₹16,000 in advance from each one.
As of now, nine cases have been registered against him at various police stations across the city.
Band Garden Police has registered FIR against Shah under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 d of the Information Technology Act.
Senior Police Inspector Pratap Mankar is investigating the case.
-
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
-
Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men's wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police, The police had initially registered case of accidental death.
-
S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him. Additional superintendent of police, Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
-
Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
-
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
