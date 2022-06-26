Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested in Pune for raping 22-year-old colleague
pune news

Man arrested in Pune for raping 22-year-old colleague

The accused called the victim at his residence to complete office work on June 6. The man allegedly served a soft drink laced with sedatives, and the victim fell unconscious and was raped
He recorded the video and threatened her not to reveal the incident or he would leak the video online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
He recorded the video and threatened her not to reveal the incident or he would leak the video online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 32-year-old man working in a multinational IT company based in Hinjewadi was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old colleague at his residence on two occasions.

The incidents took place on June 6 and June 10 this year.

The accused called the complainant at his residence to complete office work on June 6. The man allegedly served a soft drink laced with sedatives, and the victim fell unconscious and was raped.

He recorded the video and threatened her not to reveal the incident or he would leak the video online.

The victim, who works as a software engineer, joined the company a month ago. In her police complaint, she alleged that many times the accused asked her to come to his residence to complete office work.

On 25 June, again the accused called her to his apartment. However, this time, she decided to lodge a police complaint.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim alleged that she was raped twice. Her medical report confirmed rape.

“The accused was arrested on Sunday morning from his residence and will be produced in court,” said V Muglikar senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station.

Investigation officer S Borkar said that the accused used to invite the victim when his wife was not at home.

All three, including the accused, his wife and the complainant, work in the same software company based in Hinjewadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Devotees during Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palakhi at Dive ghat in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Your Space: Devotees impressed by arrangements during Wari

    The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj graced Pune after two years. Devotees share their experiences regarding police arrangement, civic facilities, traffic situation and security measures as thousands of warkaris and faithful take part in the annual pilgrimage. Police go the extra mile I felt depressed for the two years that I could not meet 'Mauli' who is my saviour. I am now overjoyed that Wari is happening this year.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/HT)

    UP bypolls: Yogi credits 'double engine' govt as BJP breaches SP strongholds

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the party's 'double engine' government as it breached the Samajwadi Party bastions, the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, for which byelections were held on June 23. He further credited the leadership of the saffron party, its dedicated 'karyakartas', and thanked the people of Rampur.

  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav during a public meeting.

    UP bypolls: In blow for Akhilesh, BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh; CM tweets

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday grabbed two keys seats from the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held in Azamgarh and Rampur. In Azamgarh, an SP bastion, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' won againsNirahua'sis nearest rival, Dharmendra Yadav of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Nirahua is said to have left for BJP's Ghyanshyam Singh Lodhi wrested the Rampur parliamentary seat from Mohd Asim Raja by more than 42,000 votes.

  • Bihar has been grappling with a huge shortage of teachers in state universities. (File Photo)

    Bihar education minister asks varsity panel to expedite asst prof appointment

    Bihar education minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in seriously understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022 by focusing on subjects having higher number of vacancies. The commission became functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and completed its three-year term.

  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrating MP's title win. (twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj)

    Shivraj Chouhan hails MP team on winning maiden Ranji Trophy title | Watch

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday congratulated the state's Ranji Trophy team, shortly after it defeated heavyweights Mumbai to win its historic maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out