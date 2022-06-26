Man arrested in Pune for raping 22-year-old colleague
A 32-year-old man working in a multinational IT company based in Hinjewadi was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old colleague at his residence on two occasions.
The incidents took place on June 6 and June 10 this year.
The accused called the complainant at his residence to complete office work on June 6. The man allegedly served a soft drink laced with sedatives, and the victim fell unconscious and was raped.
He recorded the video and threatened her not to reveal the incident or he would leak the video online.
The victim, who works as a software engineer, joined the company a month ago. In her police complaint, she alleged that many times the accused asked her to come to his residence to complete office work.
On 25 June, again the accused called her to his apartment. However, this time, she decided to lodge a police complaint.
The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim alleged that she was raped twice. Her medical report confirmed rape.
“The accused was arrested on Sunday morning from his residence and will be produced in court,” said V Muglikar senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station.
Investigation officer S Borkar said that the accused used to invite the victim when his wife was not at home.
All three, including the accused, his wife and the complainant, work in the same software company based in Hinjewadi.
