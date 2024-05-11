 Man arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹28K in Hinjewadi area - Hindustan Times
Man arrested with fake currency notes worth 28K in Hinjewadi area

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Akshay alias Sonya Kaluram Hulwale, 29, from Sakhare Wasti in Hinjewadi area

Ahead of polling day, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth 28,000 from Hinjewadi area on Monday.

During interrogation, it is revealed that Akshay was part of the counterfeit currency printing gang which was busted by police a few months ago in Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Akshay alias Sonya Kaluram Hulwale, 29, from Sakhare Wasti in Hinjewadi area. He was externed by police on November 20, 2023, for two years.

During interrogation, it is revealed that Akshay was part of the counterfeit currency printing gang which was busted by police a few months ago in Hinjewadi.

During his house search police recovered 56 counterfeit currency notes of 500 denominations worth of 28,000.

Akshay is a criminal on record and was involved in over 19 motorcycles theft cases and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and two auto rickshaws from him, said police.

In the earlier case police arrested Abhishek Kakade, Omkar Tekam, Vishal Lahane and a minor boy and seized laptops, printing papers, ink, printers and they are in judicial custody.

