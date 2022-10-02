Man beaten for taking photos of women during Navratri celebrations

Warje - Malwadi police have registered a case against Kamalakar Galande and more 100-150 unknown people for thrashing the president of Shramik Hakk Andolan and his two colleagues for allegedly taking photographs of women during Navratri celebrations.

According to complaint filed by Yuvraj Bagade and two other workers of Shramik Hakk Andolan, they visited Vitthalnagar on Friday for Navratri celebrations. At around 10 pm when they were clicking pictures of the celebration, , accused Kamlakar Galande snatched his phone and asked why they were taking pictures of women dancing without permission. He called other people from the pandal and started beating them.

The victim Bagade and his two associates were injured in the attack and one of them was admitted in the hospital for the further treatment.

Police officials from the Warje-Malwadi police station have registered a case under sections of 143, 146,147,327,324,323,and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.