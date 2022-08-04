Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune

The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis.

The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station.

According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.

The incident occurred on July 22 at 3.36 pm in front of the main gate of Panchshil Tower. Assistant police inspector SY Rajguru immediately visited the spot and registered the complaint, said officials.

Police has booked accused under sections of 428 (Wwhoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 (mutilate or kill any animal) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’ 1960 and further investigation is going on.