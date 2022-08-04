Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune
The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis.
The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station.
According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.
The incident occurred on July 22 at 3.36 pm in front of the main gate of Panchshil Tower. Assistant police inspector SY Rajguru immediately visited the spot and registered the complaint, said officials.
Police has booked accused under sections of 428 (Wwhoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 (mutilate or kill any animal) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’ 1960 and further investigation is going on.
U.P.: Fraudulent WhatsApp messages baffle senior HC lawyers in Lucknow
Many senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court have been getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages for the last one month asking them to purchase Amazon gift cards through a link forwarded on their numbers. The unidentified conman sending these messages has introduced himself as Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal. Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of the state government has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection.
NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana
Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday. The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police busts low CIBIL score loan racket, three held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons allegedly running a fake loans' racket in Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The accused – arrested on July 24 - have been identified as a resident of Kalyan west, Radhika Yatish Ambekar; a resident of Dombivali, 37, Sandip Samudre; and a resident of Kalyan east, 36, Jayjeet Ramsane.
MUNPL ties up with Indian Bank for short-term loan of ₹250 crore
Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Uttpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), has tied up with the Indian Bank for a short-term loan of Rs 250 crore, informed MUNPL officials here on Thursday. Field general manager of Indian Bank, Binoy Kumar Singh expressed his pleasure in the bank's association with MUNPL. It is worth mentioning that during FY 2021-22 MUNPL achieved a profit of Rs 278 crore.
Students skip Class 11 admission, prepare for entrance exams instead
Many prominent colleges are worried that most of the students with higher marks in the Class 11 round 1 merit list declared yesterday are not in the race to take admissions. The main reason behind the drop in cut-offs this year given by colleges and education experts is that most students with higher marks have already taken admissions in private coaching institutes along with preparing for various entrance exams after Class 12 board exams.
