Man booked for posing as former minister

Pune: The police have booked a 50-year-old resident from Deccan for impersonating as a former textile minister. The accused, identified as Shivananad Hulyakar from Prabhat Road, is at large. The police have booked a 50-year-old resident from Deccan for impersonating as a former textile minister. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complainant Pravin Dongre, the accused used amber beacon on his vehicle and duped people.

Following an inquiry, the police have booked the suspect on charges of impersonation, misrepresentation, and potential fraud. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the individual’s deceptive actions.

GM More, sub-inspector said, “The accused was earlier booked in IPC 420 case lodged at Deccan police station. During the investigation, it was found that the accused illegally using government logo on his personal car.”

Deccan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).