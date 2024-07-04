 Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 05, 2024 05:22 AM IST

According to the police, the accused contacted the victim after registering himself on the website and showed willingness to marry her

The Sinhagad Police have booked a youth who met a woman on a popular matrimonial website, lured her with the prospect of marriage and raped her on several occasions.  

On the pretext of meeting, he went to her house and had a physical relationship with her. Later when the victim sought marriage, he flatly refused to get married and breached the promise. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On the pretext of meeting, he went to her house and had a physical relationship with her. Later when the victim sought marriage, he flatly refused to get married and breached the promise. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused contacted the victim after registering himself on the website and showed willingness to marry her. On the pretext of meeting, he went to her house and had a physical relationship with her. Later when the victim sought marriage, he flatly refused to get married and breached the promise.  

The incident occurred between January and May this year at the complainant’s residence. The 28-year-old victim lodged an FIR on Wednesday against the accused identified as Sudarshan Sandipan Singhate (38), a resident of Ambegaon under IPC 376 and 417.  

Sinhagad [olice Station in-charge Vijay Kumbhar said that the accused promised to marry the woman after meeting her met her on a matrimonial portal and developed physical relations. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On