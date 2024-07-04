Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage

The Sinhagad Police have booked a youth who met a woman on a popular matrimonial website, lured her with the prospect of marriage and raped her on several occasions. On the pretext of meeting, he went to her house and had a physical relationship with her. Later when the victim sought marriage, he flatly refused to get married and breached the promise. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused contacted the victim after registering himself on the website and showed willingness to marry her. On the pretext of meeting, he went to her house and had a physical relationship with her. Later when the victim sought marriage, he flatly refused to get married and breached the promise.

The incident occurred between January and May this year at the complainant’s residence. The 28-year-old victim lodged an FIR on Wednesday against the accused identified as Sudarshan Sandipan Singhate (38), a resident of Ambegaon under IPC 376 and 417.

Sinhagad [olice Station in-charge Vijay Kumbhar said that the accused promised to marry the woman after meeting her met her on a matrimonial portal and developed physical relations.