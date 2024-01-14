Man booked for selling nylon manja

In a proactive move to enforce the ban on hazardous nylon manja, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have taken action against a seller found flouting the regulations. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, have intensified their efforts to curb the sale of nylon manja, a highly dangerous kite string notorious for causing injuries and even fatalities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Vijay Rameshshwar Gaikwad (37), from Sairaj Colony Jyotiba Nagar in Wakad area, who was found selling banned nylon manja at his store on Saturday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, have intensified their efforts to curb the sale of nylon manja, a highly dangerous kite string notorious for causing injuries and even fatalities. The ban on nylon manja was implemented to protect both humans and birds from the life-threatening consequences associated with its usage.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers conducted a raid on the premises of the accused. During the raid, a significant quantity of nylon manja was seized, leading to the immediate registration of a case against the seller.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections 188, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5,15 of the Environment Protection Act 1986.