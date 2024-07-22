Pune man booked for stabbing wife in eye 

A man has been booked by the Faraskhana police for allegedly stabbing his wife in the eye, causing severe injury. The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting action from local authorities to apprehend the accused Kamal Sheikh. As per police, the incident that took place at Sagar Apartments in Budhwar Peth was a result of a heated argument between Kamal and his wife Rukmi. The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The motive behind the brutal assault has not yet been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident.

“We received a distress call regarding the assault on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, we found the victim with a serious injury to her eye,” stated an investigation officer from Faraskhana police station.

“A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, and we have launched a search operation of the accused.” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Doctors attending to her have described her condition as critical but stable. A case has been filed against the accused at Faraskhana police station under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 109.