 Pune man booked for stabbing wife in eye  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune man booked for stabbing wife in eye 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The motive behind the brutal assault has not yet been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident

A man has been booked by the Faraskhana police for allegedly stabbing his wife in the eye, causing severe injury. The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting action from local authorities to apprehend the accused Kamal Sheikh. As per police, the incident that took place at Sagar Apartments in Budhwar Peth was a result of a heated argument between Kamal and his wife Rukmi. 

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The motive behind the brutal assault has not yet been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident. 

“We received a distress call regarding the assault on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, we found the victim with a serious injury to her eye,” stated an investigation officer from Faraskhana police station. 

“A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, and we have launched a search operation of the accused.” the officer said on condition of anonymity. 

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Doctors attending to her have described her condition as critical but stable. A case has been filed against the accused at Faraskhana police station under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 109. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man booked for stabbing wife in eye 
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On