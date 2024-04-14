Man crushed to death under car on Pune-Nashik highway; two held

A 45-year-old man was allegedly crushed to death under a car near Narayan Gaon on Pune-Nashik highway on Friday, said police. On Thursday, Sonawane visited Jeba’s residence to wish her Ramdan Eid to Jeba. Sabbir was angry about it and questioned Sonawane, and the duo engaged in as fight. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Sabbir Mohamad Bepari (45) from Junnar.

The accused have been identified used Abhijit Sonawane (28) from Dingore and Jeba Irfan Faquir (32) who have been arrested in the murder case of Sabbir.

Police said, Sabbir and Jeba were living in the same locality in Junnar. Jeba was working in a private firm, while travelling from house to company, where she came in contact with Sonawane, and later they developed feelings for each other. Their relationship was not accepted by Sabbir. There were fights between the duo over the issue.

On Thursday, Sonawane visited Jeba’s residence to wish her Ramdan Eid to Jeba. Sabbir was angry about it and questioned Sonawane, and the duo engaged in as fight.

Police investigation revealed that suspecting Jeba, Sabbir started following her. Frustrated with Sabbir ‘s behaviour, Sonawane hatched a plan and crushed Sabbir under his car when Sabbir was standing in front of the hotel on his motorcycle.

Police said, the entire incident was recorded at CCTV cameras installed along highway and after technical analysis, police arrested the duo and registered a police case against them at Narayan Goan police station.