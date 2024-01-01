close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man crushes to death brother sleeping under truck

Man crushes to death brother sleeping under truck

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 01, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Santlal Shankarlal Dhumketi (22) from Chakan and hailing from Uttar Pradesh

A man in an inebriated state crushed to death his brother by the wheels of a borewell machine truck under which he was sleeping in Chakan on Saturday.

At around 5:50 pm, the accused woke up and started the truck accidentally crushing to death his brother sleeping under the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
At around 5:50 pm, the accused woke up and started the truck accidentally crushing to death his brother sleeping under the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Santlal Shankarlal Dhumketi (22) from Chakan and hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the police, the accused Angad Shankarlal Dhumketi (38) and his brother Santlal used to operate a borewell machine truck owned by Rahul Naikodi. On Saturday, after finishing the day’s work at Naikod wasti in Chakan, the duo parked the vehicle and slept under the vehicle after consuming liquor. At around 5:50 pm, the accused woke up and started the truck accidentally crushing to death his brother sleeping under the vehicle. Officials said the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

After the incident, Naikodi alerted the police and the accused was arrested.

Chakan police station has filed a under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out