Man crushes to death brother sleeping under truck

A man in an inebriated state crushed to death his brother by the wheels of a borewell machine truck under which he was sleeping in Chakan on Saturday. At around 5:50 pm, the accused woke up and started the truck accidentally crushing to death his brother sleeping under the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Santlal Shankarlal Dhumketi (22) from Chakan and hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused Angad Shankarlal Dhumketi (38) and his brother Santlal used to operate a borewell machine truck owned by Rahul Naikodi. On Saturday, after finishing the day’s work at Naikod wasti in Chakan, the duo parked the vehicle and slept under the vehicle after consuming liquor. At around 5:50 pm, the accused woke up and started the truck accidentally crushing to death his brother sleeping under the vehicle. Officials said the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

After the incident, Naikodi alerted the police and the accused was arrested.

Chakan police station has filed a under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.