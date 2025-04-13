Menu Explore
Man dies after assault over urination; 2 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2025 06:00 AM IST

According to the police, Rahul Kachru Ghewande of Bhumkar Vasti in Wakad was reportedly returning home via an open ground near Chindhaji Bhumkar Chowk on April 10

A 40-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being brutally assaulted by two youth in Wakad, following a minor altercation while urinating along roadside at Bhumkar Chowk in Hinjewadi.

At around 8.30pm, Ghewande stopped to relieve himself near a spot where the accused were also urinating.
At around 8.30pm, Ghewande stopped to relieve himself near a spot where the accused were also urinating. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police arrested the accused on Saturday.

According to the police, Rahul Kachru Ghewande of Bhumkar Vasti in Wakad was reportedly returning home via an open ground near Chindhaji Bhumkar Chowk on April 10. At around 8.30pm, Ghewande stopped to relieve himself near a spot where the accused were also urinating.

An altercation began when Ghewande’s urine accidentally fell on the foot of one of the accused, identified as Yash Sunil Kalate, 22. Enraged, Kalate and his companion Maruti Kisan Gundekar, 21, both residents of Kalate Vasti in Wakad, allegedly abused and physically assaulted Ghewande.

Ghewande was rushed to YCM Hospital where he died of injuries on Saturday morning.

The Hinjewadi police arrested the duo after filing an FIR.

According to the police, the deceased was working as a painter.

Man dies after assault over urination; 2 arrested
