Man dies after being shot by ex-serviceman over parking dispute in Pune

A former armyman opened fire at his neighbour in Ashoknagar following a dispute over parking space on Thursday, a police official said.

While the victim Shahanawaz Mulani died undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Shrikant Shamrao Patil, 45, of Ashoknagar in Yerawada.

The incident took place at around 10.45 pm.

According to the police, Patil and Mulani are neighbours.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, Himmat Jadhav, said, “The accused shot the victim with a double-barrel gun over a parking dispute in the neighbourhood.”

