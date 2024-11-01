Menu Explore
Man dies after being shot by ex-serviceman over parking dispute in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2024 10:13 PM IST

The accused shot the victim with a double-barrel gun over a parking dispute in the neighbourhood, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, Himmat Jadhav

A former armyman opened fire at his neighbour in Ashoknagar following a dispute over parking space on Thursday, a police official said.

Yerawada police have filed a case under Sections 109, 352, 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 3(25), 3(27) of the Arms Act and Sections 37 (1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While the victim Shahanawaz Mulani died undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Shrikant Shamrao Patil, 45, of Ashoknagar in Yerawada.

The incident took place at around 10.45 pm.

According to the police, Patil and Mulani are neighbours.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, Himmat Jadhav, said, “The accused shot the victim with a double-barrel gun over a parking dispute in the neighbourhood.”

Yerawada police have filed a case under Sections 109, 352, 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 3(25), 3(27) of the Arms Act and Sections 37 (1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

