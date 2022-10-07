Man dupes people through online fake bank loan ads, held

Pune: After losing job during the Covid pandemic, a tourist vehicle driver starts posting advertisements on social media platforms about “instant bank loan within 1-2 hours” and dupes people by charging “processing fee” before he lands in police net.

The Dattawadi police arrested the accused, identified as Vitthal Babu Jarande (33) of Uruli Devachi, on October 3.

According to the police, the accused lost his job during the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020 and took to the social media to make easy money.

On September 8, 2022, the Dattawadi police received a complaint from one Rahul Bhosale of Parvati of contacting the accused through Facebook advertisement for ₹2 lakh loan for house renovation. The accused, posing as official from a leading investment firm, promised to help the victim and asked for ₹4,000 as “processing fee”.

The complainant stated that after receiving the initial amount through mobile wallet, the accused said there was some technical issue and later blocked the victim’s mobile number.

Abhay Mahajan, senior inspector, Dattawadi police station, said, “The accused used to leave home early morning every day by telling family that he has got a job, but used to roam across the city and dupe people by posting fake advertisements on social media platforms.’’

Mahajan said the accused used to tell victims to transfer ₹4,000- ₹5,000 as “processing fee” for loan approval. The accused confessed of duping over 200 people.

A case has been registered at Dattawadi police station under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).