Man dupes Pune jewellery store owner of 19 lakh

Officials of the Bundgarden police station on Saturday registered a case against an unidentified person who duped a prominent jewellery store in the city of ₹19 lakh by pretending to be the director.

According to police officials, the person pretended to be the director of the jewellery store and called the State Bank of India officials and asked them to transfer ₹19 lakh in two different bank accounts. The incident occurred on December 20.

Ashish Javkhedkar (44), who works as an officer in the main branch of State Bank Of India in Pune, has lodged a police complaint

According to the complainant, State Bank of India deputy manager Dilipkumar and he received calls from an unknown number on December 20 between 3.57 pm and 6 pm. The man on the phone pretended to be Kishor Kumar Shah director at Chandukaka Saraf and Sons Private Limited. He stated that he needed funds for a medical emergency. He asked for the funds to be transferred via RTGS.

The accused provided details of two bank accounts and the bank staff transferred ₹19 lakh.

Pratap Mankar, senior police inspector at Bund garden police station said, “Accused pretended to be the director of a jewellery store and asked bank officers to transfer amount on account no provided by him citing medical emergency. We have filed a case and further investigation is underway.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66(C), (d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered.