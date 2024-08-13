Man enters Pune airport with fake ticket, arrested

The Airport police have arrested a biryani shop owner from Mohannagar in Chinchwad on charges of attempting to enter the Lohegaon airport’s terminal using bogus ticket of a private airline in the early hours of Saturday. Police have registered a case against Golekhan and Nasruddin under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detained the accused identified as Salim Golekhan, 27, at the entrance of the terminal while moving in with his father who was to board a flight to Lucknow on charges of cheating and forgery. “Golekhan’s father was allowed to travel as he carried a genuine air ticket,” said senior inspector Ajay Sankeshwari of Airport police.

“Golekhan said he wanted to see off his father and got a travel agent at Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh to book Pune-Lucknow flight tickets for both. We have also booked the travel agent Nasruddin Khan. We verified Golekhan’s credentials and found that he was running a biryani stall at Virar, Palghar district near Mumbai before shifting to Chinchwad two years ago to run the eatery at Mohannagar. He has no criminal record,” Sankeshwari said, adding that the accused’s father was returning to their native place in Uttar Pradesh after visiting his son in Pune.

“The agent sent him the tickets and the father-son duo reached the airport for the flight scheduled at 2.45am on Saturday,” he said.

When CISF personnel manning the entrance gate found that the PNR number of the ticket carried by the accused did not match with their records, they checked with the airline and the latter confirmed that it had not issued the ticket. Golekhan was detained and his father, whose ticket was found genuine, was allowed to board the flight.

Police have registered a case against Golekhan and Nasruddin under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).