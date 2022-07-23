Man falls for fake PMC customer care trap, duped of Rs1.41 lakh
PUNE: A Mohammadwadi resident was allegedly duped of Rs1,41,000 after he called a fake Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) customer care number listed on the internet.
The victim, Mahadev alias Madhav Kharat (44), filed a complaint with Kondhwa police station and an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act on Friday night.
Kharat stated in his complaint that he was trying to pay municipal tax from his mobile phone and paid ₹1,00,000 initially. For the next payment, the online site was showing technical error.
“I browsed on the internet and called a PMC customer care number. The person on the other side asked me to download AnyDesk software that gave him remote access to my phone. The caller hacked my phone and transferred Rs1,41,000 from my account into different accounts,” he said in his complaint.
A police officer privy to the case said that cybercriminals advertise their contact numbers on the internet by paying charges to display them as customer care numbers of well-known e-commerce giants or travel websites.
“People search for customer care numbers online instead of searching on official websites and become victims of cybercrime,” a police official said. Inspector S Babar of Kondhwa police said that probe is on to locate the caller.
-
Pune police arrest man involved in five house break-ins
The Pune police on Friday arrested a a habitual offender from Kondhwa who is allegedly involved in five house break-ins in the last few months. The police have also recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh The accused, Amir Azmin Khan (20), resident of Talab Masjid, Kondhwa was nabbed after the police received a tip-off from an informer on Thursday.
-
IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces
BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces. “This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said. He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.” DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions. The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.
-
Pune railway police arrest three for raping minor girl in Jhelum Express
The Pune railway police on Saturday said that they have arrested three persons, including railway pantry staffers, in connection with the alleged rape of a minor orphan girl in Jhelum Express on July 19. According to the police, the 14-year-old orphan girl mistakenly boarded an air-conditioned coach of Jhelum Express at Bhopal on July 19. The victim deboarded at Bhusawal junction. The accused were handed over to the Bhopal railway police for further investigation.
-
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
-
Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said. Deputy commissioner of police east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics