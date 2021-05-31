Man found dead inside society’s water tank

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the water tank of a society in Narhe area of Pune on Monday.

The man was identified as Vitthal Ankush Vaykule, a resident of Parthavi Society in Narhe. He was found in the water tank of the same building by his flat mate. He lived in a bachelor accommodation with one other man who also works in the same pharma company.

“He was a field worker and worked as a therapy manager at the pharma company. He has left no note. At night he had gone out and since he did not come back, his friends started looking for him. In the night they could not find him but in the morning, they found him in the water tank. Drowning was found to be the reason for his death. Further investigations are on,” said assistant police inspector S Kanse of Sinhagad road police station.

The tank is located underground near the building. However, how Vaykule ended up in it is yet to be known.

When the police were informed, they called for fire brigade officials to pull the body up. His family was informed, and his body was taken to a government hospital for post-mortem. The incident was recorded in an accidental death report at Sinhagad road police station.