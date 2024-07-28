Man held at gunpoint for honking in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area

The Vishrantwadi police booked six people on charges of physically assaulting a person over a trivial issue of blowing a vehicle horn near Tirupati marriage hall on Friday. Police Inspector Kanchan Jadhav said that a cross-complaint was lodged in connection with the incident and an investigation was on. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim identified as Ajay Jitendra Batunge (24), a resident of Vishrantwadi has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident stating that an accused threatened him at gunpoint, while others physically assaulted him after he objected to the act of a driver blowing the horn.

The incident took place in Tingarenagar after the victim was returning home following a family function.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sanjay Pardeshi, a resident of Tingarenagar has lodged a cross-complaint in this regard stating that his brother was attacked and injured by eight to ten persons at the same spot.

