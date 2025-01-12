Man held for attacking traffic cop

PUNE: Police arrested a man who attacked on-duty traffic police in the Hadapsar area on Saturday. The incident was reported at Raskar Chowk at around 6:30 pm. Police arrested a man who attacked on-duty traffic police in Hadapsar area on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to police, traffic police constable Raju Pawar was monitoring traffic when a man allegedly mentally disturbed was pelting stones towards a senior citizen at Raskar chowk. When Pawar tried to intervene, the man abused and attacked Pawar.

Amol Zende, Traffic DCP said, “The accused was detained by the local police, but his relatives claimed that was mentally disturbed.’’

The accused is a resident of Delhi and was in the city with his family members for personal work. His family members claimed that he is mentally disturbed and provided necessary documents.