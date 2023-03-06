Man held with 2kg charas worth 24.10 lakh

Pune: The anti-narcotics department (ANC) of the Pune city police arrested a 27-year-old man from Ahmednagar and seized two kg of high-quality charas worth ₹24.10 lakh on Saturday. The network, including the accused, was suspected to have been supplying drugs to Pune against the backdrop of Holi celebrations. The accused has been identified as Aurangzeb Papu Ansari alias Ranga Pardesh of Mukundnagar in Ahmednagar city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, an ANC team on patrol in Loni Kalbhor area received a tip-off that the accused was carrying the banned drug for sale in the area. The police laid a trap and arrested the accused and seized the drug from his black sack.

The accused has been identified as Aurangzeb Papu Ansari alias Ranga Pardesh of Mukundnagar in Ahmednagar city.

A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police stations under Sections 8(c), 20(b) (ii) (c) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.