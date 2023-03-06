Home / Cities / Pune News / Man held with 2kg charas worth 24.10 lakh

Man held with 2kg charas worth 24.10 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2023 01:40 AM IST

he anti-narcotics department (ANC) of the Pune city police arrested a 27-year-old man from Ahmednagar and seized two kg of high-quality charas worth ₹24.10 lakh on Saturday

Pune: The anti-narcotics department (ANC) of the Pune city police arrested a 27-year-old man from Ahmednagar and seized two kg of high-quality charas worth 24.10 lakh on Saturday. The network, including the accused, was suspected to have been supplying drugs to Pune against the backdrop of Holi celebrations.

The accused has been identified as Aurangzeb Papu Ansari alias Ranga Pardesh of Mukundnagar in Ahmednagar city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Aurangzeb Papu Ansari alias Ranga Pardesh of Mukundnagar in Ahmednagar city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, an ANC team on patrol in Loni Kalbhor area received a tip-off that the accused was carrying the banned drug for sale in the area. The police laid a trap and arrested the accused and seized the drug from his black sack.

The accused has been identified as Aurangzeb Papu Ansari alias Ranga Pardesh of Mukundnagar in Ahmednagar city.

A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police stations under Sections 8(c), 20(b) (ii) (c) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out