Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
Man held with 60kg ganja near Swargate

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 23, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Police officials said that members of Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 were patrolling the Shankarsheth Road area based on intelligence

Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 of the Pune police on Saturday arrested a man from Shankarsheth Road near Swargate and seized 30 packets of Ganja from his car, police said. The accused has been identified as Nadeem Moij Sheikh (28), a resident of Bidar, Karnataka.

During the search, police found 30 packets of Ganja worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh filled in four nylon bags. (HT)
During the search, police found 30 packets of Ganja worth 12 lakh filled in four nylon bags.

Police officials said that members of Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 were patrolling the Shankarsheth Road area based on intelligence. At that time, police intercepted the accused and searched his car. During the search, police found 30 packets of Ganja worth 12 lakh filled in four nylon bags.

“During the search, we found 60 kilograms of Ganja in 30 packets from his car. We have seized the banned substance, a mobile phone and a car total worth of 17.10 lakh and the accused was taken into custody for further investigation.’’ said an officer.

Police suspected that the accused might be part of the larger narcotics supply network.

The accused Sheikh has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further legal proceedings are underway.

