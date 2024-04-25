Man hires contract killer to murder son; six held

Crime branch of Pune city police arrested a man who hired five contract killers to murder his son, said police. The incident occurred at Jangli Maharaj Road on April 16. Police have seized a country made pistol, a live round, food delivery boy t-shirts (to evade arrest), fake vehicle number plate etc from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim Dheeraj Argade has registered a complaint at Shivajinagar police station.

The accused have been identified as father of the victim Dineshchandra alias Babasaheb Shankarrao Argade, and others Pravin alias Parya Tukaram Kudle, Yogesh Damodar Jadhav, Chetan Arun Pokle, Prashant Vilas Ghadge and Ashok Laxman Thombre.

Kudle is a criminal on record in Kothrud area and has nine cases registered against him.

Police said, accused Dineshchandra is in real estate business and there were property and financial disputes between father-son duo. So, he hired contract killers at ₹75 lakh, out of which ₹20 lakh were paid.

Police investigation revealed that earlier in the last month the accused attempted to kill the victim by using a knife.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections of 307 and other relevant sections of Arms Act and the accused have been granted police custody till April 30.