Man injured in road rage incident in Pune

A 32-year-old biker sustained serious injuries after being attacked with an iron rod by an autorickshaw driver in a road rage incident reported near Sadguru Residency Building in Shivane at around 11.30pm on Friday. Uttamnagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 109, 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Sandeep Desai while riding his motorcycle asked the autorickshaw driver to move his three-wheeler halted in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. The conversation escalated to heated argument and the auto driver allegedly attacked the biker with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.

Atul Khsirsagar, sub-inspector, said, “After the attack, the auto driver identified as Somnath Pawar switched off his mobile phone and fled. The complainant was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

