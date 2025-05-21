Man looted at gunpoint on Pune-Mumbai highway

A 41-year-old working professional travelling to Mumbai was looted at gunpoint on the Pune-Mumbai highway in the wee hours of Monday. The accused allegedly robbed the victim of ₹3,000 in cash and a mobile phone. According to the complainant, as he was on his way to Mumbai on Monday, a white car approached him and he started his journey on a sharing basis to Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, Santsoh Giri (41), resident of Kondhawe Dhawade, is working as an engineer in a Blood Testing machine manufacturing firm. According to the complainant, as he was on his way to Mumbai on Monday, a white car approached him and he started his journey on a sharing basis to Mumbai. Soon after passing Tathawade, the car was diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway. When Giri enquired about the change of route, a man sitting next to him threatened him with a gun and asked Giri to hand over valuables.

The victim was later dropped off near Mamurdi.

Sanjay Narale, PSI at Warje-Malwadi Police station, said, “After the incident, the victim approached the Warje-Malwadi police station, and we have filed a complaint. Police launched an investigation, and an analysis of the CCTV footage is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused.’’

According to police sources, the victim had shared a ride with a few unknown individuals who turned against him during the journey.

A case has been filed at Warje-Malwadi police station on Monday under sections of 309(4), 115(2), 351(2), 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is going on.