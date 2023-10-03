News / Cities / Pune News / Man murdered over business rivalry, two held

Man murdered over business rivalry, two held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 04, 2023 05:38 AM IST

During interrogation, Saifuddin confessed to having committed the crime with the help of his friend Mohammad Anis over business rivalry

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two suspects for alleged murder of a scrap dealer.

Initial probe revealed that Siraj was last seen with prime accused Saifuddin Khan on September 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Initial probe revealed that Siraj was last seen with prime accused Saifuddin Khan on September 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a missing complaint of Siraj Abdul Hasan Khan, a scrap dealer, was reported at Chikhali Police Station on September 30.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Initial probe revealed that Siraj was last seen with prime accused Saifuddin Khan on September 28. During interrogation, Saifuddin confessed to having committed the crime with the help of his friend Mohammad Anis over business rivalry.

According to the police, Siraj and his supporters had physically harmed and threatened Saifuddin following a heated argument over business dealings two-three months ago.

Dyneshwar Katkar, senior inspector, Chikhali Police Station, said, “Saifuddin feared for life considering his business rivalry with Siraj. Hence, he called his friend Mohammad from Mumbai. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and are in police custody.”

On September 28, the accused called Siraj promising a good scrap deal. The accused brought Siraj to a forest area along Charohli to DY Patil Road and killed him with a hammer.

Sandeep Diphode, DCP Zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “Police took more than four hours to locate the body dumped in the forest. It was decomposed and difficult to identify.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out