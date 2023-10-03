Man murdered over business rivalry, two held

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two suspects for alleged murder of a scrap dealer. Initial probe revealed that Siraj was last seen with prime accused Saifuddin Khan on September 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a missing complaint of Siraj Abdul Hasan Khan, a scrap dealer, was reported at Chikhali Police Station on September 30.

Initial probe revealed that Siraj was last seen with prime accused Saifuddin Khan on September 28. During interrogation, Saifuddin confessed to having committed the crime with the help of his friend Mohammad Anis over business rivalry.

According to the police, Siraj and his supporters had physically harmed and threatened Saifuddin following a heated argument over business dealings two-three months ago.

Dyneshwar Katkar, senior inspector, Chikhali Police Station, said, “Saifuddin feared for life considering his business rivalry with Siraj. Hence, he called his friend Mohammad from Mumbai. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and are in police custody.”

On September 28, the accused called Siraj promising a good scrap deal. The accused brought Siraj to a forest area along Charohli to DY Patil Road and killed him with a hammer.

Sandeep Diphode, DCP Zone 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “Police took more than four hours to locate the body dumped in the forest. It was decomposed and difficult to identify.”

