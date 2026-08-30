Man murdered over character suspicion; accused held

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in front of a woman and her young daughter in Bhor taluka of Pune district. Police suspect that the accused committed the crime over a suspicion that the victim was having an affair with his wife. The attack was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, police said on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place at around 9 pm on August 27 on the Sarola-Veer road along the Pune-Satara Highway. The attack was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Nandu Pawar, who was working in a private company. The accused, Deepak Manohar Pal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody by the Rajgad police in connection with the murder.

According to the preliminary information, Pawar was walking along the road with the accused’s wife and her young daughter when Pal allegedly approached them from behind. Police suspect that Pal had been harbouring a suspicion that his wife was in a relationship with Pawar.

The accused allegedly confronted Pawar and attacked him with a knife. The attack reportedly took place in the presence of Pal’s wife and her daughter.

The woman allegedly tried to intervene and save Pawar, but the attack continued. A two-wheeler rider passing through the area also reportedly witnessed the assault but was unable to intervene.

Pawar suffered multiple injuries to his neck and throat and collapsed at the spot. He died from the injuries, according to the police.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Rajgad police rushed to the spot. Police, with the assistance of residents, allegedly chased Pal as he was attempting to flee from the area and detained him.

On a complaint filed by Amit Pawar, the deceased’s cousin, Rajgad police registered a murder case against under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.