Man murdered over suspected love affair

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The Anti-Extortion and Industrial Complaints Resolution Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested a man and detained his minor associate for the murder of a 23-year-old man over alleged love affair, said police officials on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Gautam Ramanad Rai, 22, of Wakad and hails from Muzaffarnagar in Bihar and police detained his 17-year-old accomplice.

Police received an alert at around 6.40 pm on Tuesday that one Sachin Kumar Lakhidar Rai, 23, of Charholi and native of Muzaffarnagar was stabbed by a sharp weapon by unknown people. He later died of injuries.

Based on CCTV footage results, Dighi police identified the accused and nabbed him from Kala Khadak area in Wakad on Thursday.

Gautam admitted to the police of killing Sachin as he suspected the latter of having a relationship with one of his relatives. Gautam’s accomplice was detained from his residence in Maval on Friday.

Dighi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

