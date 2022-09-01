Man murders fellow inmate at rehab centre in Pune
A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate at the de-addiction centre in Dhayari on Wednesday morning.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Saurabh Ganesh Savle (21), was short-tempered and had a quarrel with the victim Ajinkya Suresh Gulmire over a toilet issue during the early hours on Wednesday. The duo had heated exchange on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, they had arguments while standing in a queue outside a toilet and Savle killed Gulmire by tying a towel around the victim’s neck inside the toilet.
Mahesh Pendse, convenor of the centre, alerted the police and Savle was arrested.
Police said that the accused was admitted at Unique Foundation de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Dhayari on August 1 and the victim on August 18 for treatment of alcohol addiction.
“The crime is the outcome of a minor quarrel. The accused’s short temper led to the murder of his fellow inmate,” said senior inspector Shailesh Sankhe.
Pendse said, “Savle was addicted to alcohol at an early age.”
Sinhgad road police station has registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder).
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
