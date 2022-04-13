Man nabbed for thefts worth ₹5 lakh in Pune
PUNE The crime branch unit VI sleuths have arrested a man in connection with at least seven housebreaking incidents. The accused has been identified as Mohan Devidas Bansode (21), a resident of Patil Estate, Shivajinagar. He was arrested in a theft case related to Loni Kalbhor police station and on further investigation he confessed to his involvement in at least seven housebreaking cases.
The police have recovered gold ornaments and cash worth ₹ 5 lakh from his possession. Police inspector Ganesh Mane of crime branch said that besides Bansode his maternal aunt is also involved in the crime and investigation is on to nab her. He was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court which remanded him in police custody.
Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi on June 21, five lakh devotees to attend
PUNE After a gap of two years, the walking tradition of the 'Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi' aka wari will continue with the Alandi Devsthan temple trust having declared its schedule for this year's palkhi according to which the prasthan of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi will take place on June 21 this year.
JNU doesn’t impose food choice on students: Vice-chancellor Pandit
Days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a puja had been organised by some students on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns. PMC sports and cultural department, head, Santosh Warule, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
