 Man opens fire at estranged lover’s sister in Pune - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Man opens fire at estranged lover’s sister in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Enraged by a woman cutting off communication with him, a 27-year-old man opened fire at her sister during the early hours of Sunday. The incident was reported at 2 am at his residence in Ganj Peth area, said police.

A case has been registered at Khadak police station under sections 307, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(25) of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Rushi Bagul (27), who had come to the woman’s house along with another unidentified man. Police said he is an on-record criminal and involved in many body offences previously.

According to police, the accused was in a relationship with a divorced woman. There were some disputes between them, as a result of which she decided to not answer his calls and blocked his mobile number.

To resolve the issue he went to her residence on Sunday. However, the woman did not wish to meet him. As a result, the accused got angry and fired a bullet towards her sister in which she was injured.

A case has been registered at Khadak police station under sections 307, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(25) of the Arms Act.

News / Cities / Pune / Man opens fire at estranged lover’s sister in Pune

