Man rapes woman after offering lift, arrested

Pune rural police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman after offering her a lift on his motorcycle, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported on October 10 at around 3:20 am near Bhigwan along the Pune-Solapur highway.

The accused has been identified as Jakya Kondkya Chavan, 30, a resident of Malwadi Lingali in Daund tehsil. He was produced in the court, and the court granted him police custody till October 26.

Police said the 22-year-old victim had completed her dance show in Akluj and was on her way to Pune.

Late at night, she was waiting for the vehicle on the highway. At that time, the accused, riding on the motorcycle, approached her and offered to drop her off in Pune.

In Malad village jurisdiction on the Pune-Solapur highway, near the railway bridge, the accused halted his motorcycle and dragged her into the nearby bushes. Where he allegedly forcefully raped her and escaped from the spot.

Later, the victim approached the Bhigwan police station and filed a complaint against an unknown accused.

Pune rural police formed three teams of Daund police station, Bhigwan police station, and local crime branch officers in order to nab the accused.

Police also prepared a sketch of a suspect and analysed CCTV cameras across the highway. On October 18, police got information about the accused. Accordingly, a team of police initiated his search and arrested Chavan from his village on the same day.

Vinod Mahangade, assistant police inspector, Bhigwan police station, said, “During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The accused is a on record criminal and was earlier booked in a house break-in case by the Daund police.”

Police also seized the motorcycle used by the accused while committing the crime.