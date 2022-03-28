Man saves minor son, wife before drowning in backwaters of Pavana dam

A man saved his minor son and wife before drowning in the backwaters of Pavana dam, according to police. The incident took place on Sunday (March 27).

The deceased has been identified as Ram Laxman Pawar. His body was fished out by members of Shivdurg rescue team, Lonavla and Maval forest range staff.

According to police officials, Pawar was carrying his son on his shoulder and crossing the stream along with his wife. He could not ascertain the depth and started drowning. However, he managed to fling his son and wife to safety. He could not hold on his own and drowned, police said.