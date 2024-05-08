 Man sets EVM on fire at polling station - Hindustan Times
Man sets EVM on fire at polling station

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 08, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Youth in Sangola tried to set EVM on fire with petrol due to frustration over Maratha reservation. Polling halted briefly, but unit was safe, no repoll needed.

A youth from Sangola in Solapur district tried to set afire an electronic voting machine (EVM) by using petrol at a Bagalwadi village polling booth in Madha Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

According to the police, the youth is reported to have been frustrated over the Maratha reservation issue and have launched a probe. (HT PHOTO)
According to the police, the youth is reported to have been frustrated over the Maratha reservation issue and have launched a probe.

The accused, identified as Dadasaheb Kelekar, entered booth number 86 at around 12.30 pm. While exercising his franchise, he poured petrol and set the machine on fire before it was doused by a poll staff. Voting at the booth was halted for some time after the incident.

Government employees deployed at the booth handed over the youth to police.

According to the police, the youth is reported to have been frustrated over the Maratha reservation issue and have launched a probe.

Monika Singh, election officer, Madha Lok Sabha Constituency, said, “A man tried to set afire a ballot unit at polling booth number 86 at Bagalwadi village in Sangola legislative assembly constituency. He was handed over to the police. Due to fire, the ballot unit was blackened, but the control unit and VVPAT are safe and intact. Polling resumed after checking the unit and conducting mock polls.”

Kumar Ashirwad, Solapur district collector, said, “There is no need to repoll at the booth as the unit was functioning normal after the incident.”

News / Cities / Pune / Man sets EVM on fire at polling station

