Man sets fire to bike of ex-girlfriend’s husband, held

The Wanowrie police have arrested a 40-year-old man for setting fire to a two-wheeler belonging to his former girlfriend husband in Ramtekdi at around 5am on Thursday. According to the police, the accused identified as Ahmed Pathan of Ramtekdi in a fit of anger set the vehicle on fire.

According to the police, Pathan used to stalk the woman despite her ending the relationship and getting married. On Wednesday, the victim and her husband had an argument with the accused for following the married couple at a wedding function. After the woman flatly refused to meet the accused, the latter reached her residential society early Thursday morning and set her husband’s two-wheeler on fire. The blaze gutted the two-wheeler of woman’s husband and damaged another bike parked nearby.

Senior inspector Satyajit Adamane said that an FIR has been registered against Pathan.