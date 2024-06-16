Man stabs wife to death over family feud 

Bharti Vidyapeeth Police arrested a man for the murder of his 27-year-old wife over family disputes. The accused, Krishna Kadam allegedly stabbed his wife to death at a private lodge in the Bharti Vidyapeeth area on Saturday. On Saturday, accused Krushna booked a room at a private lodge where he called his wife to discuss more about their relationship. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police, prima facie, the accused was drunk, and the incident occurred out of family disputes.

On Saturday, accused Krushna booked a room at a private lodge where he called his wife to discuss more about their relationship. While the discussions were ongoing, the accused consumed alcohol which led to arguments between the couple.

According to Police, the accused stabbed his wife with a knife and locked the room from the outside. Later in the evening, while consuming alcohol with his friend, Krushna informed his friend about the incident.

Considering the gravity of the situation, his friend approached Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station and informed the police about the same. Working on the lead, a team of police recovered the body of a woman from the lodge and later arrested the accused from the nearby area.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, under relevant IPC sections and further investigation is underway.